HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' Casts Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell

Nick is an entertainment journalist based in New York, NY. If you like pugs and the occasional blurry photo of an action figure, follow him on Twitter @NickARomano.. Claffey will star as"Dunk," a.k.a. Ser Duncan the Tall, a young, naïve, and courageous knight; and Ansell will star as"Egg," the nickname for Duncan's diminutive squire.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the official series description reads. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will star as Dunk and Egg in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'.A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knightfor the duration of the Hollywood WGA strike. However, HBO confirmed in February that the series is now in preproduction ahead of a planned premiere in late 2025 on Ma

