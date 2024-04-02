HBO Greenlights New Pilot from Tim Robinson, Former SNL Writer

It looks like Tim Robinson is about to get his streaming doubles, and thank god for that. (We’ll be the first ones to tune in when he inevitably hits triples.) Netflix must have started a pay-it-forward chain with I Think You Should Leave, which just aired its third season, because HBO is now also racing to get in on the wonky Tim Robinson action. According to Deadline, the network has greenlit a new, half-hour pilot from the former SNL writer and sketch comedy auteur.
The show is titled The Chair Company. (Tragically, not the Table Company... we guess it’s best for some things to remain a mystery.) Starring Robinson and written by himself and his longtime creative partner, Zach Kanin, the pilot will tell the story of a man, who after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman are also on board to executive produc
