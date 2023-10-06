Haze hits Singapore as hot spots in Sumatra increase

At 2 p.m. (0600 GMT), the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index readings in the eastern and central part of Singapore was above 100, levels at which people are advised to reduce prolonged strenuous outdoor activities.Singapore's National Environment Agency said 212 hot spots were detected on Indonesia's nearby Sumatra island on Friday, up from 65 on Thursday and 15 the day before.

A brief shift in the wind direction on Friday afternoon blew some of the lighter haze toward Singapore, worsening the island nation's in air quality, it said. The traditional land clearing methods are used almost every year to clear land in Indonesia for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations that public records show are owned both by domestic and foreign or overseas-listed companies.

Indonesia was dousing forest fires with water sprayed from helicopters and inducing rain through cloud-seeding, the environment minister said on Friday,In 2015 and 2019, such fires burned millions of hectares of land in Indonesia and sent haze billowing across several Southeast Asian countries, generating record emissions, scientists have said. headtopics.com

The most severe haze conditions recorded in Singapore were in September 2015, when the 24-hour index exceeded 300 to the hazardous level, prompting school closures.The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday announced two new measures aimed at reducing climate-warming chemicals used in refrigerators and air conditioners that can help the U.S.

Indonesia has denied that forest and peat fires on Sumatra and Borneo islands are causing the haze in neighboring Malaysia. The Malaysian government sent a letter to Indonesia's Environment and Forestry minister asking to work together to deal with the fires. Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, and Kuching, one of its cities on Borneo island, were recently listed as two of the world's most polluted cities. Forest and peat fires are an annual problem in Indonesia that strains relations with neighboring countries. Smoke from the fires has blanketed parts of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand.

