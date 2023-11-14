Hazardous Waste in California: A Troubling History and Call for Change

California produces millions of tons of hazardous waste every year. The toxic detritus can leach into groundwater or blow into the air, explode, spark fires, eat through metal containers, destroy ecosystems and sicken people. But over the past four decades, the number of facilities that manage hazardous waste has dwindled. What’s left is a tattered system of older sites with a troubling history of safety violations and polluted soil and groundwater.

And most are located in communities of color, often ones with high rates of poverty. Join us as we discuss hazardous waste in California and consider how the state might better change its policies to protect people and communities from toxic trash. This panel discussion will take place on Wednesday, November 15th, from 12:00pm — 1:00pm at the CalMatters Studio. A networking session with free lunch will take place from 11:30am — 12:00pm for attendees and panelists

United States Headlines

