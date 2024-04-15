Hazardous Material Situation in Phoenix

Phoenix Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area of 27th Avenue and Northern.In a brief post to the department's X page, officials say there is a hazardous material situation in the area. Fire crews are also asking people to avoid an area that extends about a half mile from the intersection, in all directions.In their statement, Phoenix Police officials say their officers were called to the scene at around 10:20 a.m.

Meanwhile, officials with Washington Elementary School District say the incident has resulted in all students and staff members at Washington Elementary School being evacuated to Palo Verde Middle School, located in the area of 39th Avenue and Orangewood."Parents are being notified, and reunification plans are being activated for families to pick up their students, if they choose," read a portion of the statement from school district officials.

Phoenix Fire Officials Hazardous Material Gas Leak Collision Evacuation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hazardous Material Leaking From 'Dali' Ship After Baltimore Bridge CrashA total of 56 containers on board the ship were carrying 764 tons of hazardous materials, including corrosives, flammables and lithium-ion batteries.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Mat Ishbia Buys Majority Stake in Phoenix Suns and Phoenix MercuryMat Ishbia has agreed to purchase a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion. He addressed the team's employees, sharing his vision and receiving applause.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Phoenix police, city council unveil real-time operations center in north PhoenixThe RTOC will use technology to aid in police work along the 27th Avenue corridor, according to officials.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Phoenix police officer stabbed by suspect in north PhoenixHundreds of riders took to the roads in Phoenix on Saturday with the goal of raising money and awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Breakup led to barricade situation on Phoenix area freeway, officials sayWe are learning more about a barricade situation in the East Valley on March 8 that resulted in the closure of US 60 for some time that day.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

The situation is that the Padres are making sure every at-bat is a situationTeam showed in second game that it might be able to put into practice some of the things it has focused on improving offensively

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »