Hayward: Gavin Newsom’s China Diplomacy Undermines Biden’s Negotiations with Communists

some grumblings that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is undermining President Joe Biden’s China policy, and perhaps even running his own “shadow campaign” for the presidency, by meeting with dictator Xi Jinping and other Chinese Communist officials during his trip to Beijing.

LaMalfa was especially critical of Newsom for spending time talking about “climate change” with the mandarins of China — the world’s worst polluter — instead of addressing issues of immediate concern to Californians, such as soaring taxes, business flight, and deteriorating infrastructure.

"With Trump looking more and more like a likely nominee pulling ahead in most places from what I've seen then the Dems are, I think I saw in our notes here, that they would need to break the glass and reach in for the Newsom fire extinguisher," he said. "To promote China's polluting industry while destroying California jobs and making everything more expensive, is a textbook example of Democrat priorities.

President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on September 13, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (David McNew/Getty Images) The problem with Newsom’s current strategy is that he risks upstaging Biden while the incumbent president “see crises piling up on his watch, including the border crisis, inflation, skyrocketing crime in major cities, and major foreign policy failures, including the botched Afghanistan withdrawal,” as Fox News put it.

This photo taken on June 2, 2019, shows a facility believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, in Artux, north of Kashgar in China’s western Xinjiang region. (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images) headtopics.com

There is very little evidence that Xi was swayed by anything Newsom had to say, or intends to change even the most odious of China’s policies. If anything, Chinese state media has beenthe encounter as Xi finding Newsom more amenable to China’s existing policies than Biden, as though Newsom might return to Washington as Xi’s emissary to the sitting administration.

