Hays CISD Plans to Equip 100% of School Buses with Seat Belts

The school district plans to have 100% of its bus fleet equipped with seat belts as soon as possible.

About 86% of route buses have seatbelts, but only about 19% of support buses have them. The district plans to purchase new buses and retrofit older models with seat belts to fill in these gaps.that will join the fleet in the next few weeks. The district says by April 30, all route buses and six more support buses will have seatbelts.In total, Hays CISD would need to spend about $8.9 million to cover the cost of this proposed plan.

Voters approved a Hays CISD bond in 2023, which included $1.5 million for buying new buses, but the district will consider moving forward its timeline to buy these as soon as possible. It also wants to spend an additional $3.3 million from bond interest or surplus bond money on more new buses.

Hays CISD School Buses Seat Belts Incident Route Buses Support Buses

