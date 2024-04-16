Hays CISD Approves Plan to Purchase Buses with Seatbelts

In a special-called Hays CISD Board meeting, a new plan was approved to purchase a fleet of buses fully equipped with seatbelts. In a special-called Hays CISD Board meeting, a new plan was approved to purchase a fleet of buses fully equipped with seatbelts.The meeting lasted nearly four hours before the board voted unanimously to approve the new plan.

" have seatbelts for the big kids, even the first couple of seats have seatbelts for infants," said Tim Svoy, Communications Director for Hays CISD.Svoy said funding the buses isn't the issue, though. Timeliness is. The new fleet of buses and upgrades to older models is expected to cost the district almost half a million dollars.

Blakely and Holden said, that with this newly approved plan, they want a disciplinary plan in place as well, to make sure students actually wear seatbelts.

Hays CISD Buses Seatbelts Student Safety Board Meeting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hays CISD board to discuss proposed plan to achieve seat belt-equipped bus fleetTwo weeks after a deadly school bus crash, Hays CISD is reacting to the first lawsuit filed over the collision.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Hays CISD to explain accelerated plan to replace school buses following fatal crashA little more than three weeks after a deadly school bus crash left a preschooler dead and dozens injured, the Hays Consolidated Independent School District on

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Hays CISD Plans to Equip 100% of School Buses with Seat BeltsThe Hays CISD's Board of Trustees has created a plan to ensure all school buses are equipped with seat belts following an incident involving a bus without seat belts. However, due to the long turnaround time for school bus purchases, it may take a while for the district to meet its goal. Currently, about 86% of route buses have seat belts, while only about 19% of support buses have them.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Hays CISD to lay out plan for seatbelts in all buses following fatal accidentMonday afternoon Hays CISD will be hosting a special meeting to detail a new plan to ensure every bus in the district is equipped with seatbelts.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Families of Hays CISD bus crash victims sue concrete truck driver in second lawsuitFamilies sue truck driver and company after fatal Hays CISD bus crash caused by driver's alleged drug use and sleep deprivation, seeking over $1M in damages.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Third lawsuit filed against concrete truck driver in fatal Hays CISD bus crashA mother and daughter injured in the Hays CISD bus crash filed a third lawsuit against the truck driver and his employer, alleging negligence.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »