hayley williams recalls learning that paramore had won their first grammy from a taylor swift text

The band won Best Rock Song for its 2014 hit"Ain't It Fun," making Williams the first woman to win the category in more than a decade.
"Me and Taylor met because both of us — Paramore and Taylor — were nominated for Best New Artist the same year at the Grammys," Williams's Grammy party. Huge," she continued. "I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music.
Paramore has served as one of several opening acts for the "Anti-Hero" singer on her wildly successful Eras Tour but will be the sole opener of the European leg of the tour, launching next year. From Paramore's self-titled, fourth studio album, "Ain't It Fun" became the band's highest charting single, peaking at No. 10, and going double platinum.
Despite the distinction, Williams said the band "got a lot of flack for not being as rock as those other people" in their category: Jack White, The Black Keys, Ryan Adams, and Beck. "But it also meant a lot to me when people said, 'You're the first female artist to win this category since Alanis,'" Williams added. "I felt really honored and proud that Taylor and I wrote something that could be recognized that way.