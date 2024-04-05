Hayley Erbert Returns to Symphony of Dance Tour After Brain Surgery

Hayley Erbert is returning to the Symphony of Dance tour with her husband, Derek Hough , four months after her emergency brain surgery . Erbert, 29, told Good Morning America on Friday, April 5, that she’s “so excited to announce that I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony of Dance tour and I will be dancing when the tour begins on April 14 in Melbourne, Florida.” Hough, 38, also celebrated his wife’s return.
“We cannot wait to dance together again on stage and be back with all of our fans,” he added. “Thank you for all the amazing support that you have shown during this time. So we cannot wait and see you very, very soon.” Following the official announcement, Erbert took to social media to share more insight with fans. “What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months,” Erbert wrote via Instagra
