Hawk Spotted with Small Possum on Top of House in Brightwood

Thanks to Rachel for sending: “I took this (slightly out of focus) shot of a hawk with what I think is a small possum. He’s sitting on the top of a house in Brightwood.”Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 2804 Rhode Island Avenue NE…Thanks to Amber for sharing: “lots of flooding in Rock Creek… avoid for now.

” Not in Rock Creek but AlertDC warns: “DDOT reports high standing water in the westbound lanes…Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour. Plus, they offer benefits, like health insurance, 24 days of PTO and more. But Well-Paid Maids is more than an ethical cleaning company. The team works hard to advocate for workers’ rights and fair, living wages in a notoriously dirty industry. For example, Well-Paid Maids’ operations manager Lexi Grant joined Maryland’s L

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2025 Lexus NX makes small changes, adds small price bumpsThe 2025 Lexus NX gets some small cosmetic and convenience upgrades, and mostly low four-figure price increases. Prices go from $41,765 to $63,380.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2025 Hyundai Tucson First Look: Small Revisions for a Small SUVA tougher-lookin' XRT off-road-themed model, new screens, and more.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

Small birds spice up the already diverse diet of spotted hyenas in NamibiaHyenas are generalist predators (and scavengers) with a broad range of prey species. They are known for hunting (or scavenging) larger mammals such as antelopes and occasionally feed on smaller mammals and reptiles.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Small birds spice up the already diverse diet of spotted hyenas in NamibiaSpotted hyenas are known for hunting (or scavenging) larger mammals such as antelopes and occasionally feed on smaller mammals and reptiles.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Today*** in Hawks around TownThanks to Victoria for sending: 'Either a Cooper’s hawk or a sharp-shinned hawk holding what looks to be a bat, in a cherry tree in Crestwood!' If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted them to princeofpetworthgmail.com.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Today*** in Hawks around Town -What the Helen of Troy did it Catch?!!?Thanks to Rachel for sending: 'I took this (slightly out of focus) shot of a hawk with what I think is a small possum. He’s sitting on the top of a house in Brightwood.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »