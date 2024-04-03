Hawk Spotted with Small Possum on Top of House in Brightwood

Thanks to Rachel for sending: “I took this (slightly out of focus) shot of a hawk with what I think is a small possum. He’s sitting on the top of a house in Brightwood.”Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 2804 Rhode Island Avenue NE…Thanks to Amber for sharing: “lots of flooding in Rock Creek… avoid for now.
” Not in Rock Creek but AlertDC warns: “DDOT reports high standing water in the westbound lanes…Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour. Plus, they offer benefits, like health insurance, 24 days of PTO and more. But Well-Paid Maids is more than an ethical cleaning company. The team works hard to advocate for workers’ rights and fair, living wages in a notoriously dirty industry. For example, Well-Paid Maids’ operations manager Lexi Grant joined Maryland’s L
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
2025 Hyundai Tucson First Look: Small Revisions for a Small SUVA tougher-lookin' XRT off-road-themed model, new screens, and more.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »
Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »
Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »