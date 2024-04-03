Hawk Spotted with Small Possum in Brightwood

Thanks to Rachel for sending: “I took this (slightly out of focus) shot of a hawk with what I think is a small possum. He’s sitting on the top of a house in Brightwood.”From an email: “The first Made in ALX Makers’ Market of 2024 is set for Saturday, May 4 at Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria!“Dear PoPville, Wanted to share what in my humble opinion is hands-down the best lunch deal in DC: Taco Tuesday at Ruben’s in Dupont. All tacos are $1.

99, and they… Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour. Plus, they offer benefits, like health insurance, 24 days of PTO and more. But Well-Paid Maids is more than an ethical cleaning company. The team works hard to advocate for workers’ rights and fair, living wages in a notoriously dirty industry. For example, Well-Paid Maids’ operations manager Lexi Grant joined Maryland’s Lt. Go

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hawk Spotted with Small Possum on Top of House in BrightwoodA hawk was spotted with a small possum on top of a house in Brightwood. This week's Real Estate Fresh Finds features newly-listed properties in the District. Flooding in Rock Creek is advised to be avoided. Well-Paid Maids is a certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, advocating for workers' rights and fair wages.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Today*** in Hawks around TownThanks to Victoria for sending: 'Either a Cooper’s hawk or a sharp-shinned hawk holding what looks to be a bat, in a cherry tree in Crestwood!' If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted them to princeofpetworthgmail.com.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Today* in Hawks*** around Townphoto by Brian Wee Thanks to Brian for sending this super shot from the 'perch on the roof of the LINE Hotel in Adams Morgan' If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted them to princeofpetworthgmail.com.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Red-tailed hawk with a rare condition is surviving, in part, due to 'love,' biologist saysThrough wildlife cams, scientists have their eyes on a mating pair of red-tailed hawks. The female, who is called Angel, has a rare condition and is believed to be surviving thanks to the help of her mate, a hawk called Tom.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Rare macaw treated to mango gelato after surviving a hawk attack while stuck in a treeA North Texas man's beloved pet macaw is safe after surviving a hawk attack and spending two days stuck in a tree after getting spooked while outdoors on Sunday

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Mina Starsiak Hawk Returns to HGTV in First Appearance Since Contentious End of Good Bones (Exclusive)In the premiere of House Hunters: All Stars, which airs Thursday, Mina Starsiak Hawk helps an artist named Siena find the perfect home in downtown Indianapolis after relocating from Hawaii.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »