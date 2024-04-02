Hawaii's Wildfire Victims Still in Temporary Accommodations Eight Months Later

Eight months after wildfires in Hawaii tore through Lahaina, Maui, about 3,100 people remain in temporary accommodations, still grappling with the aftermath. In the wake of the fires last August, which left thousands homeless, efforts to transition displaced residents from hotels to permanent housing continue, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said to reporters in an address last Wednesday.

With a hope to vacate temporary hotel lodgings by July 1, the state faces a race against time to address Maui's housing shortage and fulfill promises of stability to those affected. Green said that the state and federal governments have mobilized resources, securing contracts for 1,300 housing units and has initiated the construction of modular homes to facilitate the transition from temporary hotel accommodations to more permanent residences. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to mitigate Maui's acute housing crisis, which was worsened by the fires

