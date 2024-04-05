Hawaii County to Pay $350,000 to Settle Discrimination Lawsuit

A county in Hawaii has agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the police chief of discriminating against a captain for being Japanese American , including one instance when the chief squinted his eyes, bowed repeatedly and said he couldn’t trust Japanese people. In the 2021 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu against the Kauai Police Department and county, Paul Applegate, who is part Japanese, alleged that Chief Todd Raybuck mocked Asians on multiple occasions.

According to settlement terms provided by Kauai County, Applegate will receive about $45,000 in back wages, about $181,000 in general damages and about $124,000 in legal fees. Now acting assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, Applegate, who is in his 50s, also agreed to retire from the department. Under the settlement there is no admission of fault or liability. Applegate’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking commen

Hawaii Discrimination Lawsuit Settlement Police Chief Japanese American Compensation Retirement

