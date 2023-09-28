Hawaii Army base under lockdown after man flees with handgun; no shots fired

An Army base in Hawaii has gone into lockdown because of reports that a man with a handgun fled after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers HONOLULU — (AP) — An Army base in Hawaii went into lockdown Thursday because of reports that a man with a handgun fled after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers. No shots were fired, said Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson for U.S.

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOYBySeptember 28, 2023 at 10:20 pm EDT

HONOLULU — (AP) — An Army base in Hawaii went into lockdown Thursday because of reports that a man with a handgun fled after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers.

No shots were fired, said Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

People at Schofield Barracks were told to shelter in place but the gates were open, Donnelly said. Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield was also under lockdown.

The Army is treating the circumstances as an “active shooter situation,” according to Donnelly.The man last seen near the commissary on a bike.

He was “trying to allegedly talk with soldiers,” Donnelly added. “I don’t know if he was bartering or selling stuff but someone confronted him and they got into a scuffle. There was a handgun witnessed, visible.”

