Have You Seen This? Boy on scooter escapes bear showdown

<p>THE GREAT WHITE NORTH — Australia has a bit of a reputation for having creatures that make you say, &quot;Nope!&quot; But Canada is creeping up there when it comes to&a

com/embed/aHJ8wO3io5Y?si=Z20ttuO9bNkJRqRT" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen&

Read more:

KSLcom »

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen MondaySydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018. Read more ⮕

US third-quarter economic growth seen fastest in nearly 2 yearsUS third-quarter economic growth seen fastest in nearly 2 years Read more ⮕

USD/CNH is now seen within 7.3050-7.3470 rangeUOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang argue that USD/CNH is now expected to navigate between 7.3050 and 7.3470 in th Read more ⮕

US third-quarter economic growth seen fastest in nearly 2 yearsThe U.S. economy likely grew in the third quarter at its fastest pace of any quarter in nearly two years, again defying dire warnings of a recession, as higher wages from a tight labor market helped to power consumer spending. Read more ⮕

Missing 13-year-old boy from Perinton last seen getting on school busDeputies are looking for a missing teenage boy from the town of Perinton last seen getting on his school bus Wednesday morning. Read more ⮕

NYC college’s Jewish students seen locked inside library as anti-Israel protest moves through buildingStudents at Cooper Union in New York City were seen locked inside a library as a pro-Palestinian demonstration marched through a school building there. Read more ⮕