Have you heard the rumors? A (real) cold front may finally push through San Antonio next week 👏

A cold front is headed toward South Texas next week. While it won't be a huge cool down, you'll be able to feel the difference. Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and Thursday morninglate Thursday and into Friday

This will NOT be sweater weather, but you’ll be able to feel the difference.Before we get to next week’s exciting changes, it’s worth noting that a few showers and storms are possible this weekend. Deeper Gulf moisture should kick off a few downpours. If you have outdoor plans, it’s possible you may have a dodge some rain, but anything that develops should be short-lived.(Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)Monday looks to be hot and quiet. By Tuesday, as the storm system responsible for the front gets a bit closer, there is a possibility for some afternoon, isolated showers and storms. We’ll need to watch for a strong storm or two.It’s the Wednesday-to-Thursday timeframe during which the front is forecast to arrive. It should be noted that early-season cold fronts are notoriously tricky when it comes to nailing down timing. But, at the moment, late Wednesday into early Thursday looks to bring the highest odds for rainfall. By late Thursday, cooler air would begin to funnel into the area. What does cooler air mean? Mid to upper-80s. It’s not exactly sweater weather, but with low humidity, you’ll feel a significant difference.Read more from the meteorologists on the