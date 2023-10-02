Have We Forgotten How to Make Amends?

Markers of a healthy relationship include acknowledgment of conflict.Across time and cultures, relationships have been some of the most meaningful aspects of human life. We experience our greatest joys and pains, healing and, within relationships. As a therapist, I get to walk with individuals through these hills and valleys. I've helped individuals set saferRelationships of all kinds are ripe for conflict. As individuals, it is natural for us to have times of disagreement.

Across time and cultures, relationships have been some of the most meaningful aspects of human life. We experience our greatest joys and pains, healing and, within relationships. As a therapist, I get to walk with individuals through these hills and valleys. I've helped individuals set saferRelationships of all kinds are ripe for conflict. As individuals, it is natural for us to have times of disagreement. In the past,and apology were routinely taught to and sometimes forced on children. This led to the preservation of relationships, unfortunately including many unhealthy ones. Today, it has become more acceptable to end connections that no longer serve us. Rifts happen and when they do it seems more common to hear words like"toxic" and"A 2015 study of college students found that 43% were estranged from at least one family relationship (Conti, 2015). In addition, 3 in 5 Americans report feeling lonely, a 13% increase since 2018 (Demarinis, 2020).

Read more:

PsychToday »

The Continental Hints At Change To Forgotten John Wick 2 Character's OriginsThe changing origins of the John Wick world.

What Killed the Memphis Country Blues Festival? New Doc Exhumes a Forgotten FestThe Blues Society explores the complex relationship between the fest’s white organizers and the Black musicians who played it

Feeling burned out? Here’s what to do.The way to break the cycle is by creating meaningful boundaries between work and life.

Glencore may look elsewhere for recycling hub after Italy rejects fast-track approvalGlencore and Li-Cycle planned to develop a recycling hub in Portovesme by repurposing Glencore's existing production sites on the island.

'Titan' submersible tragedy movie news sparks anger over key pointThe tragedy, which dominated the news cycle in June, saw all five crew members onboard die in a catastrophic implosion off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Markers of a healthy relationship include acknowledgment of conflict.

Repairing relationships is more about reconnection than apology.

Across time and cultures, relationships have been some of the most meaningful aspects of human life. We experience our greatest joys and pains, healing and, within relationships. As a therapist, I get to walk with individuals through these hills and valleys. I've helped individuals set saferRelationships of all kinds are ripe for conflict. As individuals, it is natural for us to have times of disagreement. In the past,and apology were routinely taught to and sometimes forced on children. This led to the preservation of relationships, unfortunately including many unhealthy ones. Today, it has become more acceptable to end connections that no longer serve us. Rifts happen and when they do it seems more common to hear words like"toxic" and"A 2015 study of college students found that 43% were estranged from at least one family relationship (Conti, 2015). In addition, 3 in 5 Americans report feeling lonely, a 13% increase since 2018 (Demarinis, 2020).(Motillon-Toudic, 2022), and social connection is a known protective factor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, death by suicide in 2022 has been at an all-time high (CDC, 2022).

One could ask if society's current attitudes toward maintaining relationships are contributing to negative mental health outcomes. Have we gone too far in terms of ending relationships?and violence intervention program shared with us the"power and control wheel" (Chavis and Hill, 2008). The cycle showed an incident, a honeymoon period with promises of no more violence, tensions rising, and then more incidents of violence. In time, in my interactions years later I saw this cycle play out painfully over and over in the lives of individuals affected by

There would usually be a crisis that would lead someone to reach out, such as an act of violence where police were called. Yet, soon after, what happened would be forgotten. The individual would be flooded with apologies, promises of getting help, and sometimes gifts. Then quiet. Until the next crisis. Surely, these are the types of relationships that need to end.Yet, it should be noted that this cycle does mirror in ways that of a healthy relationship. We start with a connection. As humans, we inevitably have times of conflict. If we can resolve that, our connection will grow. The"rupture and repair" sequence (Lewis, 2000), or in short, connect—break—repair—reconnect.

I see a lot of connections and conflicts. More and more, however, I am seeing relationships break without repair and reconnection. There are times when this is necessary. But, what is the cost if it isn't? Are we sometimes mistaking the cycle of healthy1. Acknowledgement of What Happened

When there is a break in an unhealthy relationship and it continues often, what may be abusive is lost. It's not to be talked about. In a healthy relationship, when there is conflict or boundary crossings, these can be talked about productively. Perhaps not immediately after, but after the repairassault are often present. This is never acceptable. This said, the transgressions need not be physical or sexual to be abusive. Sometimes an unhealthy relationship is more insidious, chipping away at someone'sover the years and taking a kaleidoscope of forms. While it may be difficult to capture every scenario within black-and-white terms, interactions that repeatedly threaten or harm a person's psychological integrity without resolution are core to an abusive relationship. In healthy relationships, conflicts are more often based on relational problems like misunderstandings or feeling unappreciated.

In the cycle of violence, there is certainly a seemingly apologetic period, that"honeymoon" period which may include a variety of false offers. Still, nothing is done to work on the relationship. In time, the abuse just continues and continues. Repair, however, is a vital part of the cycle of a healthy relationship.Often, we take our emotions and thoughts and project those onto others. If we can be responsible for these, we will be in a much better place to work through a conflict.When we are angry it is easy for us to imagine conversations where we are faced with unreason and rage from the other party. We can find ourselves feeling more angry about things that were never said. Similarly, it is easy for us to fill in the blanks, perhaps imagining our friend talking poorly about us to others.Assumptions make, ahem, a higher chance of error—for you and me. Try to give the benefit of the doubt. You don't have to let your friend or family member walk over you, but it can be helpful to try to see their side of the story.A lot of friendships have ended because both parties hoped for an apology that never came. While it's true that apologies can be helpful in repair, what is more important is the reconnection piece. Overfocusing on one side and admitting error often leads to mutual. Rather than amends, talking about what happened without blame and where to go from here is empowering to all sides.Sometimes someone needs to hear an apology. An apology is not saying,"You were right, and I was wrong." It is saying,"I recognize that I either intentionally or unknowingly hurt you and I care about you." That sentiment can go a long way to preserving a relationship.If you agree to make a change, follow through on it. This action shows that you care about the relationship.

7. Accept that Conflict Will Happen Again and Is Not In Itself Bad

Conflict is inevitable in human relationships. In fact, if a relationship does not have some level of conflict, it is likely not genuine. People have differing experiences, emotions, and thoughts. Just because we at times have conflict does not mean that there is anything wrong with us, or our relationships.Not all relationships can be repaired, but many can. Repairing relationships is a skill that takes time to build. It is a worthwhile tool to carry. If you are finding that many of your relationships end in cut-offs, or if you wish to strengthen your ability to maintain friendships, but don't know where to start,can help. Re-occurring patterns of difficulties in relationships are common, especially among those who did not have healthy connections growing up or who have gone through painful interpersonal experiences such as, or betrayal trauma. Therapies with an attachment focus such as mentalization-based therapy can be useful in assisting with relating to ourselves and others effectively.

Centers for Disease Control (2023). Suicide Data and Statistics.

Chavis, A. Z., & Hill, M. S. (2008). Integrating multiple intersecting identities: A multicultural conceptualization of the power and control wheel.Motillon-Toudic, C., Walter, M., Séguin, M., Carrier, J. D., Berrouiguet, S., & Lemey, C. (2022). Social isolation and suicide risk: Literature review and perspectives.Find a Relationship Issues TherapistAs the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.