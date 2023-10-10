Have tickets to the Taylor Swift movie this weekend? Get ready for a dance party

AMC reported presales have already exceeded $100 million for its theaters, and expectations are that the film will easily surpass that figure in its opening weekend.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour.

"Have the best time, but please be respectful of other guests enjoying the concert film or other movies at AMC," the company wrote on its website ahead of Friday's release. Each cinema has its own rules, so audiences are encouraged to check with their local theater before showing up for their screening. However, it's expected that most will be lax when it comes to traditional theater etiquette. headtopics.com

The showings are likely to be reminiscent of specialty screenings of films like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," where audiences participate in chants and other rituals. So, get ready to shout "One, two three, let's go b----!" at the start of "Delicate" and double clap during the bridge of "You Belong With Me.

Both Swift and Beyonce's films are being sold as premium experiences, with higher-priced tickets. The Eras Tour film has ticket prices starting at $13.13 for children and $19.89 for adults, but seats in IMAX, Dolby and other premium format cost a bit more. Beyonce's film will see base tickets set at $22 a piece. headtopics.com

For comparison, average adult ticket prices for regular film releases in 2023 have ranged from $11 to $14 a piece for standard formats.

