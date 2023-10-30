Have Bay Area students recovered from pandemic learning losses?

The Golden State’s newly released assessment test scores show that across both the Bay Area and the state, students’ performance is still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)It’s been two years since California’s students returned to the classroom.

But when compared to 2018-19, the year before COVID turned schools upside down, the region’s average pass rates are 3-percentage points lower in English and 4 points lower in mathematics. And for every county but San Francisco, this past year’s scores showed less than a 1-percentage point improvement when compared to 2021-22.

Across the state, California students passed or exceeded state standards at an average rate of 46.6% for English. That number fell to 34.6% for mathematics statewide — increasing slightly from the 2021-22 academic year but still resulting in a 5-percentage point drop since the year before the pandemic. headtopics.com

Scores also varied widely by demographic. White students in the Bay Area were 2.5 times as likely to meet or exceed English standards than Black students, and nearly 3.5 times more likely to do the same with math.

That’s despite the fact that California has funneled billions of dollars into the state’s education system, hoping to curb pandemic-era learning loss and get students back on track.in pandemic relief funding, the vast majority of it coming from the federal government. headtopics.com

For Hough, the Smarter Balanced scores suggest that perhaps those investments weren’t allocated toward the right things and that different approaches might be needed to catch up. But Nellum said those investments take time, and he wasn’t surprised their impact wasn’t reflected in the latest test scores.

