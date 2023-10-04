Haunted Chocolatier Developer Reveals New Look at the Game

Haunted Chocolatier developer ConcernedApe has released a new look at the game, in the form of four images. The new images were added in celebration of his Twitter account crossing 1 million followers, and no additional information was provided. An image from the game was shared last month, and ConcernedApe revealed at the time that he was"sitting on a lot of screenshots.

— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 4, 2023 Unfortunately, these screenshots really don't give us much to go off of; there's no hint about story elements, the world itself, or anything else for that matter! However, the pixel art is stunning, and Stardew Valley fans have already noted just how much ConcernedApe has improved since starting out.

Haunted Chocolatier Release DateAs of this writing, a release date for Haunted Chocolatier has not been revealed. ConcernedApe has stated that Stardew Valley's 1.6 update is currently taking priority over Haunted Chocolatier's development, so we shouldn't expect to learn any kind of potential release window until after that. Stardew Valley 1. headtopics.com

What is Haunted Chocolatier?Haunted Chocolatier will be the second game from ConcernedApe, the developer of Stardew Valley. The game will task players with running a confectionary store located in a haunted castle. Players will have to track down different ingredients to make various chocolates that can then be sold.

