Hatsune Miku x Pokemon Turns the Idol in Dragon, Dark, Fairy and More Trainers

Hatsune Miku teams up with Pokemon to become trainers of Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost and more types. The Pokemon Company and Hatsune Miku have teamed up for the special Project Voltage collaboration which ended up making the virtual idol different types of Pokemon Trainers.

These special collaborations previously showed off takes on Miku as Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Normal, Rock, Ice, Flying and Ground, and the final wave of types shows off Fairy, Bug, Poison, Ghost, Dark, Steel, Fighting, and Dragon to bring the grand total to 18. Check them out below.

Hatsune Miku as Pokemon TrainersFirst Megumi Mizutani shares Hatsune Miku as a Fairy type trainer with Jigglypuff, Bug type with Kricketune, and as a Steel type with Jirachi: １１ 初音ミク（フェアリー） ＆ プリン Art by 水谷恵（@megtany）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/WtKgWuZ5K9

— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 19, 2023 【むしタイプ】 １２ 初音ミク（むし） ＆ コロトック Art by 水谷恵（@megtany）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/kCm3Wd39TQ — ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 20, 2023 【はがねタイプ】 headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

Pokémon and Hatsune Miku Collab Unveils Electrifying First Song “Volt Tackle”'Volt Tackle' is the first of 18 planned songs from the Vocaloid idol.

Pokemon x Van Gogh Collection Sells Out Instantly On Pokemon CenterThe exclusive merchandise is already popping up online for resale.

Best Female Pokemon Heroes From The Video Games & Why They Are AmazingThese Pokemon girls are our entire world! Here are the best female Pokemon heroes in Pokemon games, from Silver, to Black, to Moon.

Pokémon TCG Releases Pikachu Van Gogh Promo CardThe Pokémon TCG has revealed the new Vincent Van Gogh-inspired 'Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat' promo card. This card will be given out at the Van Gogh Museum as well as online at the Pokémon Center. Here's the news, straight from The Pokémon Company International: To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Van Gogh Museum, Pokémon and […]



Pokemon Go Sunshine Cup (Great League) Strategy Guide - Best Teams for September 2023The Sunshine Cup is here in Pokemon Go, and in this guide you're going to find out about the best teams you should be using.

Pokémon teams up with Van Gogh Museum in AmsterdamPokémon is partnering with the Vincent van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam as part of a new collaboration to teach youngsters about the work of one of the Netherlands’ most famous artists.