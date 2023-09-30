Hats off to the U.S. Ryder Cup team, which finally got under the Europeans' skin

On a Ryder Cup Saturday that featured so many indelible moments — Sam Burns cocking a hand to his mullet-wrapped ear, daring the crowd to boo him; Max Homa pointing out exactly which specific members of the Marco Simone audience needed to shut up; Tommy Fleetwood turning away from a magnificent chip-in with the serene confidence only the baddest of badasses can pull off — the most memorable was the simple waving of a hat on the 18th green as the sun descended and the day ended. With us so far? OK, good. Cantlay and Wyndham Clark were playing Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in that match, and when Cantlay made that putt on 18, his caddie Joe LaCava began waving his own hat in mocking celebration.

The problem was, McIlroy and Fitzpatrick hadn't yet finished; they each still had a chance to putt and split the match. But LaCava walked right into McIlroy's path, which is something that's simply not done. McIlroy and fellow European Shane Lowry got into a shouting match with LaCava, and clearly the spat continued at the valet.

This is exactly what the sleepwalking United States team needed: a reason to band together against a common enemy. All too often this week, the U.S. has looked overmatched, despondent, beaten ... but now, thanks to Cantlay, the Americans can rally as a team. It may be too little, too late, but at least it's an effort.

After the match, Cantlay insisted that the only reason he didn't wear a hat is because it didn't fit him. Asked whether he thinks players should be paid to play in the Ryder Cup, he deflected, saying"It's not about that. It's just about Team USA and representing our country ...

