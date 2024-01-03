Hate the gym? You can still stay healthy with small movements

Walking, biking or even riding a scooter to get from place to place ups your non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT. Small movements can make a positive difference to your overall health. Sometimes trying to be healthy feels like just another item on your endless, exhausting to-do list. Here on NPR's health team, we don't want to add to anyone's stress. The good news is that it doesn't take great feats of fitness or a heroic commitment to good habits to stay well.

Often small changes can make a significant difference. In 2023, our reporters turned up the latest research on how to stay well without stressing out about it. We highlighted these in Hate the gym? That's cool. Scientists now say you can get a lot of the health benefits associated with exercise just by increasing how active you are in your daily life. Think of low-effort movements like sweeping the floor, strolling through the grocery aisle, climbing the stairs, bobbing your leg up and down at your desk or stirring the pot while you coo





