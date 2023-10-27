Hate-filled message left in mailbox of Lancaster County business

A Lancaster County business owner is being overwhelmed by the support of his community after he received a hate-filled note.When Hamzah Dawood bought Greco's ice cream last year, he embraced the store's role as a neighborhood favorite in Lititz.So, he was taken aback when he found a note in the shop's mailbox. 'It was 'Leave Lititz you Hamas terrorist.' And so, with everything going on in the world, it kind of makes you take a step back,' he said.

'We just wanted to bring awareness to the situation at hand and just to remind people that everyone's going through something,' he said.Hundreds of neighbors, friends and strangers responded.'We're embraced with love and laughter and hugs and that kind of stuff,' Dawood said.Dawood said he'd actually invite the person who wrote the note to come and visit him at the store.'I'm here if you'd like to chat.

