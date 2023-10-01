Hat controversy stirs Ryder Cup debate: Should the players get paid?

The news spread like wildfire on the Marco Simone course and European fans heckled Cantlay relentlessly, particularly on the final three holes (all of which Cantlay birdied), waving their hats and teasing the American.

“It's not about that,” he said. “It's just about Team USA and representing our country.” Pressed further, he said, “That’s all I’ve got to say about that.” The lack of compensation has previously stirred discussion at the Ryder Cup, an event co-staged every other year by the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe, of which the DP World Tour has majority control. The Europe-based tour is responsible for most of the logistics and takes the majority of revenue every four years when the Ryder Cup is held in Europe.

While players are not directly compensated, tournament organizers this year are sending $200,000 to the charity of each player’s choosing.“When it comes to the dollar sign, I don't mean to sound cliché, but the Ryder Cup is about more than any of that,” said Zach Johnson, the U.S. captain. “It's about standing with a band of guys to represent your nation, to represent more than you in the game of golf. It's a sport for one week.

Some players expressed that very sentiment this week, including Spain’s Jon Rahm, who’s playing in his third Ryder Cup.

“I don't have to get paid to come here and perform in front of people, to be honest,” he said.Share

But many players have long questioned whether they’ve been getting a fair cut of the money the game brings in at its biggest events. The economics that underpin the golf world have been under intense scrutiny the past few years, with prominent figures like Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman asserting that players weren’t being adequately compensated and the sport lacked financial transparency. That’s a key reason

, which is backed by deep-pocketed Saudi Arabian investors and lured away some of the game’s biggest names with unprecedented contracts and tournament purses.While the Ryder Cup is a lucrative event, it fills the coffers for organizations that are not typically huge moneymakers. Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the PGA of America,that the nonprofit organization operates on a break-even basis and Ryder Cup revenue go back into the game in a variety of ways.

The PGA of America is a separate entity from the PGA Tour. Waugh told the AP in order to secure the players’ releases, the PGA of America gives the tour 20 percent of its Ryder Cup television revenue, which is money that could still indirectly find its way to players.