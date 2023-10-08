Hassan scorches women's field at Chicago Marathon

in London this year and had no issues with the longer distance yet again as she produced the second-fastest women's marathon time.

She broke the tape one minute and 53 seconds ahead of Chepngetich. Ethiopian Alemu Megertu took third in 2:17:09.She picked up two medals at the World Athletics Championships in August - a silver in the 5,000 metres and bronze in the 1,500 - but showed no signs of fatigue in Chicago, as she and Chepngetich took the early lead.

She broke away from the Kenyan by the 30-kilometre mark and had established a more than 30-second lead with less than 10 kilometres to go."I’m very, very, very happy about my training," she said. "I don’t know if six weeks was enough but I have trained so hard... a little bit too cold today and still I ran an amazing time. It’s incredible. headtopics.com

Hassan's stellar performance was overshadowed to some extent by the men's race in which Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum shattered theKenyan Kelvin Kiptum shattered the men's marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, winning in two hours and 35 seconds to beat compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's previous mark by more than 30 seconds.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Sifan Hassan crosses 2023 Chicago Marathon finish line with unofficial course recordSifan Hassan shocked the world in her U.S. marathon debut Sunday, setting an unofficial course record in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and beating…

Dozens of American athletes hit Olympic standard in Chicago MarathonWith the Paris Olympics looming in the distance, nearly three-dozen American athletes hit the qualifying standards to compete in the Olympic Team Trials next…

Chicago gears up for Bank of America Chicago Marathon with 47,000 athletesWith more than 47,000 athletes taking part, this Sunday's Chicago Marathon will be the biggest since the pandemic. Athletes will be descending on the city from all 50 states and more than 100 countrie

2023 Chicago Marathon could see largest field, most finishers everThe 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off Sunday morning in Grant Park, and there could be record numbers of participants and finishers of the iconic…

Catherine Debrunner sprints to 2023 Chicago Marathon victory with unofficial record in women's wheelchair raceNewcomer Catherine Debrunner won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon wheelchair race Sunday, beating defending champion and fierce competitor Susannah…

Marcel Hug breaks own course record in wheelchair victory at 2023 Chicago MarathonMarcel Hug, known as the 'silver bullet,' defended his championship status at the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and did it in record-breaking fashion…