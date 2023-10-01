Has Someone Upset You? The Pain Is Yours

Victims’ pain is real, but people can learn to avoid the suffering of victimhood.

Practicing awareness can lead to ownership of disempowering drama cycles in relationships. People can learn to identify drama cycles and sidestep them, moment by moment. We've all been there in some way. Things turn out quite badly because someone messed up. Someone has let us down or caused us harm in some way. We lash out, freak out, shut down, and blame those who have done us wrong—perhapswrong. Many people unfortunately are outright abused and traumatized.

As hard to accept as it might be, the responsibility for the impact of all these situations is. As a psychologist and as an individual, I've arrived at the inevitable truth that once you're “triggered”—once something's happened and you are having emotions, a sensory experience in your body, thoughts are here, and once you're doing things—those are yours and they are absolutely 100% your responsibility.

Roman emperor and Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius said it well: “Our destiny is not created by our circumstances, but by our response to those circumstances.” This is what I mean by “responsibility”—you are the only one who is thinking, feeling, and acting these reactions to harm or discomfort brought to you. Only you can truly do anything with them.In 1968, psychologist Stephen Karpman proposed a model, the “drama triangle,” to account for the conditioned (habitual) patterns people exhibit that create cycles of suffering. According to Karpman, people learn to avoid emotional pain by shifting between one of three “roles” in their relationships, the “perpetrator” (aggressive, blaming, and critical of others), the “rescuer” (with an unhealthy need to make peace and save others), and the “victim” (those who shift into states/behaviors of helplessness and assumptions that uncontrollable negative outcomes will continue).

People learn to play defense against the discomfort of authentically, directly stating needs and pain experiences. People fall into these habitual traps that reduce some discomfort in the short term but bind them to unhealthy relationship dynamics with others going forward.not

a heaping of blame to those who have been victimized, traumatized, or abused. To be clear, victimization andare real. To say that the responsibility for the effects of someone causing harm—whether it be trauma or mere annoyance—is to seek empowerment for those who are impacted by others’ harmful actions. To say that the responsibility for your upset/pain is yours is to argue for the ending of drama triangle repetitions.

Research has shown that those identifying with victimhood are more likely to endorse statements such as:“Others tend to leave, reject, or abandon me” or …In research conducted by Lac and Donaldson (2020) for the development of the Drama Triangle Scale, people identifying with the victim role were more likely to report detrimental relationship outcomes,