Has hell frozen over? Ohio Democrats and Republicans agree on new legislative maps! Today in Ohio

Read the automated transcript below. Because it’s a computer-generated transcript, it contains many errors and misspellings.It’s a sad day in Cleveland. It is the last home game being coached by Tito who has been the beloved manager of the Cleveland guardians. He’s given it his all. He’s a celebrated guy. We will miss him in the dugout. Hope he gets a victory for his last home game. It’s today in Ohio. It’s the news podcast discussion fromand the plane dealer. I’m Chris Quinn here with Laura Johnston, Courtney Astolfi and Lisa Garvin.

and 23 of 33 Senate seats. This is more favorable than the current maps that we used in last November's election. That was 56 of 99 seats in the House and 18 of 33 in the Senate. But the Republicans took way more than that in the last election. They took 67 House seats and 26 Senate seats. So the map didn't really help there.

This is the largest majority of either party since one member districting in the 1960s in that last election. So auditor Keith Faber, who’s also a commission member, says that there are 11 House and four Senate districts that are toss-ups in the new maps. House Minority Leader Alison Russo says, “’It’s really extremely difficult “’in this current environment to agree on a map.’ “’I think that’s why they kind of said, “‘okay, let’s do it now.’”

GOP members, she said, waited until the last minute to pass the maps. She says the process is still a sham and it’s rigged. Senate Minority Leader, Nikki Antonio, also on the commission said the maps that were passed were more fair, more competitive races than what the GOP was considering. And she said that they worked really, really hard to try and find some sort of compromise here. I’m gonna stop there.I’m astounded that they made the compromise and I give them credit because what they had come out with a week ago was bad. This isn’t great. It’s not really reflective of Ohio, but it’s way better than anybody had a hope for. And it sounds like the Republicans did the right thing. They went to the Democrats and said, we really want you to vote for this. You’re not going to get everything you want, but we’re willing to meet you this far. And it was enough. I, I do wonder, I’m speculating here.

But I do wonder whether this is the work of Keith Faber. It’s a seven member commission. It includes Frank Larose, who would never do anything to compromise because we’ve seen what he’s about. I don’t think Mike DeWine has had a heavy hand in it. The Senate President, Matt Huffman, he’s not a compromiser. Jason Stevens, not really a compromiser. You gotta think somebody said, look, let’s do the right thing. Let’s not lord over Ohio, our dominance.

Let's reach out and Keith Faber is a smart guy and my bet is he's the person who did it. We're going to try and find out. He talked about, you know, he says that they were trying to achieve this magical mystery ratio. He said it was really important in this latest round of map making to ensure that communities are represented by someone who shares their interests. And he says that they tend to cluster geographically.

There was no public input on these past maps, even though they had four public hearings at the very last minute, but Mike Kalaiko, who is a retired school administrator in Perry County, he testified in one of the hearings, he said, in the public's mind, this is a sham of a bipartisan commission. It's also unclear how long the maps will last. Faber says it's an open constitutional question. The courts will likely decide. Some people say because it's a bipartisan approval, it'll be eight years, but there are others who say, It's only for two years, no matter who votes for it.

I can't see how it's not going to be eight years, although we are talking about a constitutional amendment to change how we do it. Look, people can say that this wasn't fair, but the Democrats didn't have to vote on it. They could have voted no. They voted yes. That's compromise. I mean, they got there. When Keith Faber was in for his endorsement interview when he ran for election last time, It was after the failure of this commission to do constitutional maps and reach agreement. And we grilled him on it. And of all the people we talked to, he was the most pragmatic, talking about the challenges that they faced. He was also convinced we wouldn't endorse him, and we did, much to his surprise, I'm sure. Look, he's a smart guy. And even though his nickname when he was in the legislature was Darth Faber, something changed here. He was kind of the chairman of this commission this time around and I'm betting he's the guy that came up with a suggestion for a compromise. We'll do our damnedest to find out. It's a big day though for Republicans and Democrats in Columbus to agree on something. High fives. You're listening to Today in Ohio. We began this next journey fully five years ago when Courtney and reporter Adam Farice were writing about the death inducing mismanagement of the Cuyahoga County Jail.

It’s been a long time coming to what happened Tuesday, a giant leap forward. Courtney, what is it?Finally, finally, Cuyahoga County Council has signed off on a new jail site. At their Tuesday night meeting, council voted eight to three, approving this plan to buy the jail site that’s been talked about for a while now out in Garfield Heights. It’s 72 acres. It’s a Granger Road and Transportation Boulevard. And that price tags about, like I said, $39 million. The latest plans under County Executive Chris Ronane have been for a

Basically a huge complex there. It would include a jail, a sheriff’s administration building, parking, potentially a diversion center, re-entry, job training facilities, all these things Ronane has talked about for this land. And last night he really touted this, this purchase as one that puts the health and wellness of prisoners first, you know, with the added support of functions on that campus he envisions. Ronane said, oh, my inmates can return healthier than, than when they, when they go there.

Now this site purchase draws down, you know, the majority of the 54 million or so the county set aside of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the jail purchase. But of course then there’s the matter of paying for the jail, which is expected to be $750 million. It looks like the county potentially has a plan to fund it. We’ve seen lots of debate about extending the sales tax indefinitely, but there was legislation that, that

that was put forth last night that’s headed to committee that would extend the quarter percent sales tax, not indefinitely, but it would extend the quarter percent sales tax to 2067 to pay for it.Look, we haven’t been favorable to some of the nonsense that’s come out of the Ronate administration, but he did his homework on this site. This was the smart move. What we couldn’t fathom is why there were members of the county council that were opposing it. This was the no brainer. There was no other alternative that came close to solving all the problems this did. And we sensed that it was pettiness, especially on the...

like people like Sonny Simon because Chris Ronane had embarrassed them during his campaign about their desire to build it on a toxic, toxic reclaimed site. The vote was overwhelming in the end. Sonny Simon voted against it with two others, but most of the council got together and did the right thing. We got to applaud this. This was a huge need for the county. We have to treat prisoners humanely.

and the right thing happened. I don’t know how it happened. I don’t know how they got all the votes together. I hope we get some insight into that, but it was a resounding vote in favor of doing the right thing.Yeah, the council members who represent kind of the northeast side of the county voted against it. That includes Cheryl Stevens, Sonny Simon, Von Conwell, who, you know, covers much of the city with her district. But, you know, then we heard from Councilman Scott Tuma, who’s over in the Parma area. And and he said the county is in crisis mode here and needs to move forward. Councilman Dale Miller, you know, kind of definitely addressed.

protests from advocates who have been repeatedly pushing the county not to build a new jail saying we need that money for social services and mental health care and not to lock people up and Dale Miller, you know, agrees with that in principle. But he said, it’s just, it’s not feasible. We need a jail. We need to house people now. So they did come together. It moved forward. You know, like you said, there was this alternative idea, possibly.

to build a jail on a site in Cleveland off Kirby Avenue. Sonny Simon was not pleased last night that the council did not consider that, that the results of that study was not made public before this vote happened. So like you said, there’s still.Well, because it’s a terrible idea. It’s got multiple owners, there’s some toxicity. And that was just a bad idea from the get-go compared to the one they went on. One of the dumbest arguments that came from the opponents of this was that the county is buying land that some of which will be used for drainage ponds. Anybody that does construction of a big project has to figure out a way to drain the site so that the site doesn’t flood drainage ponds.

are a part of any major project. So of course they need land for them. The idea that they wouldn’t buy the land where the drainage ponds are, where would the water go? It was just one of those, you kind of were twisting your head thinking, what are you thinking here? That made no sense.Yeah, and that ties into how big this plot is. Like I said, it’s 72 acres and Sonny Simon was arguing that we didn’t need a plot of land that big, but Ronane envisions this giant complex, so they want the land to be able to do a little bit more with their construction here. I will say those plans include a potential diversion center out there, but that leaves me scratching my head. That isn’t

that was envisioned as not being next to a jail so it wouldn’t appear as punitive to people who go there. So I’m still curious why he envisions putting a diversion center out there.But it’s a big enough campus and you can probably design it in such a way where you keep them separate. But there is some logic to having things closer together. I just I was surprised how quickly this seemed to come together after having so many hurdles along the way. It’s a big win for Chris Ronane and it’s a big win for the council for getting it together and overcoming the pettiness that was getting in the way of it. You’re listening to Today in Ohio.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the voters with issue one, in which he was trying to convince Ohioans to make the gerrymandered legislature their overlords by giving up the right to amend the Constitution. We also covered it when he and his elected colleagues flouted the Constitution by refusing to draw fair legislative maps and defying the Ohio Supreme Court. We covered all this stuff aggressively. Huffman and company didn’t like the way we covered it.laura (12:13.264)

They’re starting their own media organization. They’re going to have a podcast, they’re going to have stories, and they’re saying that there’s a left-wing bias across the mastheads of the state’s largest newspapers. Not just us, not just the podcast, but they’re accusing a wide swath of media. They say that they’re going to have their own online newsroom called On the Record, the views the news excludes. I feel like...

Well, the funniest thing for me, we heard about the podcast yesterday, you know, elected leaders are using tax dollars to create a propaganda machine that's news. So we're going to do a story about it. But I didn't realize when we assigned the story that they had started their news site in June. And so Jake Zuckerman called me for a quote because they vilify me repeatedly on this site. And as we're talking, he goes.

Were you aware of this? Cause this goes back to June. And I said, not until you just told me about it, which is hilarious because I would like to think that we in our newsroom and we on this podcast are about as tied into the news as anybody else. Cause it’s our job. And if we don’t know about it, this is really the tree falling in the woods. I mean, apparently they had ripped into me by name over and over again, and I had no idea how effective are they as communicators. It just doesn’t.laura (13:45.96)

It makes me feel like, remember when Ed Fitzgerald was running, I think it was probably for Governor, and he started his own set of weekly newspapers in the suburbs of Cleveland. They were like eight-page broadsheets and we looked at them and we wrote about it, but they had zero impact. Look, that Armin Budas did this, he was very thin skinned about our coverage. And so he started creating these videos that were direct to the people that I don't think anybody watched. The best analogy I have for this is our coverage of the Browns. Our Browns audience is our biggest audience segment. People rely on our coverage. They trust our coverage. Mary Kate Cabot, Dan Lobby, Ira Harris, Ashley Bastoc, Terry Pluto. They're trusted. And so people look to them for honest analysis. The Browns have their own news site. Nobody trusts it because the Browns have a vested interest. Who are you going to believe in the coverage of Deshaun Watson, the Browns or us? It's the exact same thing here. People come to us in large numbers for our coverage of what's going on in Columbus, because we don't have a horse in the race. We cover it because that's what we do. who are you gonna believe, us or the republicans that were behind issue one and were trying to bamboozle the whole state? It's gonna have zero credibility and it's going to have zero audience but they're squandering tax dollars to do it

Well, and I like that in one point they say that Chris, your accusation of partisan gerrymandering has no evidence and it’s like, hello, the Supreme Court told you it was illegal partisan gerrymandering. So there’s your proof.