Harvey Lewis Is the Last-Man Standing and World Record Holder at Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra

Two years after breaking the backyard ultra world record at the Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra record—354.169 miles in 85 hours—Harvey Lewis has done it again. Last weekend he broke the world record with an astounding 450 miles in 108 hours. The backyard ultra requires runners to run a 4.167-mile loop at the top of every hour until one runner has done at least one more loop than the second-to-last runner.

' The runners included Lewis, former joint backyard ultra world record older, Merjin Geerts, and the most recent backyard ultra world record holder, Phil Gore. Terumichi Morishita and Gore finished the 100th lap but did not start at the next one. Geerts failed to finish in the required hour.Three runners remained after 101 hours, per iRunFar: Lewis, Ihor Verys, and Bartosz Fudali. And there was just one hour to meet Gore’s 102 hours.

