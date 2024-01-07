Harvard University President Resigns Amid Controversy

On Tuesday, Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard University, just six months into a tenure marked by campus unrest and controversy. After Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7th, a number of Harvard student groups released a statement blaming Israel for the violence. The administration’s initial response was circumspect; in a statement, the school’s leaders said they were “heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack.
” After a public outcry, Gay released a follow-up statement explicitly condemning terrorism and distancing Harvard from the student groups. In December, Gay and two other university presidents were hauled before Congress to testify about antisemitism on their campuses. When Representative Elise Stefanik asked Gay whether calling for the genocide of Jews was a violation of Harvard’s policies against bullying and harrassment, Gay replied, “It can be, depending on the context.” Shortly afterward, Gay apologized. But what ultimately brought Gay down wasn’t the furor over her testimon
