Harvard University Astronomers Transform Solar Eclipse into Sound

Harvard University astronomers have developed a device called LightSound to transform the sight of a total solar eclipse into sound. The device converts light into audible tones , allowing people with blindness or low vision to experience the eclipse.

The device will be used at eclipse-viewing events on Monday.

