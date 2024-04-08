Harvard Researchers Develop Programmable Metafluid with Versatile Properties

Scientists at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science s (SEAS) have developed a programmable metafluid with tunable springiness, optical properties, viscosity and even the ability to transition between a Newtonian and non-Newtonian fluid.

The metafluid could be used in everything from hydraulic actuators to program robots, to intelligent shock absorbers that can dissipate energy depending on the intensity of the impact, to optical devices that can transition from clear to opaque

