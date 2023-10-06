Harvard professor suing ex-NY Mag writer for book deal about trans and lesbian couple

Harvard Law professor Bruce Hay is again suing former New York Magazine writer Kera Bolonik over a co-authored book deal gone bad.A Harvard Law professor is again trying to sue a journalist who he says manipulated him into sharing his life’s secrets for a book she planned to write without him.

Professor Bruce Hay, 60, said former New York Magazine writer Kera Bolonik, 47, convinced him to let her co-author a book about his complicated relationship with a controversial couple — a lesbian woman and her transgender wife — but then turned around and signed her own book deal.

Hay “lost the opportunity to be the first to reach the book market on the subject of his story,” the suit, filed last week in Manhattan Federal Court, claims.Hay “lost the opportunity to be the first to reach the book market on the subject of his story,” thanks to Kera Bolonik’s own book, the suit claims.Bolonik’s deal included an undisclosed six-figure advance, according to the suit. headtopics.com

A court ruled in Bolonik’s favor in 2021 in a lengthier suit that included defamation and sexual harassment claims., is still writing the book, which is set to be titled “Gullible,” according to her biography on Dame Magazine, where she is editor-in-chief.

Read more:

nypost »

Cornell Big Red vs Harvard Crimson - October 06, 2023Something will give when Harvard and their 4-game home win streak hosts Cornell and their 4-game road win streak

MIT/Harvard Cellular Reprogramming Innovation Could Find Potent Cancer Killers and Regenerative TherapiesScience, Space and Technology News 2023

These 9 Famous People Dropped Out of Harvard but Were Still Majorly SuccessfulWho said you need a diploma to go far?

DePrima passes for 3 TDs, runs for 3, Harvard rolls past Cornell 41-23Charles DePrima threw for three touchdowns and ran for three to lead Harvard to a 41-23 win over Cornell. On the ground, DePrima had 152 yards on just nine carries, scoring on runs of 1, 42 and 58 yar

Haitian-American Woman Dr. Claudine Gay Is New Harvard PresidentI have worked in private practice, academia, military medicine, and in austere low-resource settings. I am associate professor of neurology and medicine at New York Medical College (NYMC), where I am