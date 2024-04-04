Harvard Professor Criticizes Mandatory DEI Statements

Randall Kennedy, a professor at Harvard Law School, criticizes mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion statements in an article for the university's newspaper. He argues that these statements are only meant to showcase attentiveness to DEI and require applicants to affirm the DEI bureaucracy without questioning it.

Harvard Professor Diversity Equity Inclusion DEI Statements Criticism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liberal Harvard professor calls to 'abandon' mandatory DEI statements: 'Make me wince'The professor wrote this week that mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion statements are 'ideological pledges of allegiance.'

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Harvard Law professor urges university to 'abandon' DEI statements: 'Ideological pledges of allegiance'Harvard Law School Professor Randall L. Kennedy said the university must get rid of mandatory DEI statements, which he claimed challenge academic freedom.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Truth and Consequences: My Experience as a Harvard ProfessorA Harvard professor shares their experience of clinging to the truth during the Covid pandemic and the consequences they faced.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

The Eight Essential Leadership Qualities According to Harvard Business School Professor Linda HillIn this article, the author outlines the eight most essential leadership qualities, according to Harvard Business School professor Linda Hill, one of the world’s top experts on leadership.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

Harvard Law Professor Accuses Fulton County DA of Committing CrimesAlan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor emeritus, claims that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be on trial for perjury, conspiracy to commit perjury, and witness tampering. He argues that the evidence against her is overwhelming.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Transgender Harvard Professor Teaches Course on Taylor SwiftA transgender Harvard professor is teaching a new course titled 'Taylor Swift and Her World' at the university. The course focuses on the art of songwriting and how Swift's words interact with music and performance. The professor addresses the controversy surrounding the academic study of Swift.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »