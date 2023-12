Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay will keep her job after the university's main governing board issued a statement unanimously affirming its support for her. The board concluded that President Gay is the right leader to help the community heal and address societal issues.





President Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Amidst ChallengesThe U.S. and Chinese leaders meet while President Biden faces low poll numbers, a corruption investigation, and accusations of being soft on China. Critics urge Biden to hold China accountable for COVID, tech theft, and spying. The meeting is scheduled during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

President Biden Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Chinese President Xi JinpingPresident Biden arrives in San Francisco for talks on trade, Taiwan, and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in nearly a year. The meeting will take place at Filoli, a historic country house and museum.

China's President Xi Jinping Faces Vulnerable Moment in Meeting with President BidenChina's President Xi Jinping is facing a vulnerable moment in his leadership as he meets with President Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Xi needs to show that he is a respected leader who can effectively manage China's most important relationship. He is in a worse position than last year, and he will likely be eager to ease tensions and demonstrate his stature.

President Biden to Meet President Xi Jinping on Sidelines of APEC SummitPresident Joe Biden will meet President Xi Jinping of China just outside of San Francisco on Wednesday. The much-anticipated meeting comes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The nature of the Chinese Communist system and Xi's escalating paranoia mean that leader-to-leader exchanges are of crucial value. Biden's priority should be to disabuse Xi of his misconceptions about U.S. policy.

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping Hold Talks at APEC GatheringPresident Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are in the middle of talks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering. They emphasized the importance of face-to-face discussions and maintaining a strong bilateral relationship. Biden will hold a solo press conference after the meeting.

Tea and nickel on the agenda as Biden hosts Indonesian presidentPresident Joe Biden is sitting down with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House

