Harvard president addresses backlash following student groups’ statement blaming Israel for violence

Harvard president Claudine Gay released a video Thursday evening as the university reels from backlash following a pro-Palestinian statement signed by dozens of student groups holding Israel 'entirely responsible' for Hamas' terrorist attacks on the country and the subsequent violence unfolding in the region.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR After days of silence and nationwide backlash toward the university for not addressing the statement, Gay released a five-sentence message on Tuesday stating that she does condemn Hamas' attacks, but she did not explicitly denounce the student groups' controversial opinion.
Harvard Pres. Disavows Student Statement on Hamas-Israel WarOn Tuesday, Harvard University's President Claudine Gay denounced the acts of terrorism committed by Hamas in Israel.
CEOs: Blacklist Harvard Students Who Signed Anti-Israel LetterBillionaire hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman and a growing number of other business leaders are demanding Harvard University release the names of the students who signed a letter blaming Israel for the deadly attacks by Hamas, CNN reports.