Harvard president addresses backlash following student groups’ statement blaming Israel for violence

Harvard president Claudine Gay released a video Thursday evening as the university reels from backlash following a pro-Palestinian statement signed by dozens of student groups holding Israel 'entirely responsible' for Hamas' terrorist attacks on the country and the subsequent violence unfolding in the region.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR After days of silence and nationwide backlash toward the university for not addressing the statement, Gay released a five-sentence message on Tuesday stating that she does condemn Hamas' attacks, but she did not explicitly denounce the student groups' controversial opinion.

Harvard Pres. Disavows Student Statement on Hamas-Israel WarOn Tuesday, Harvard University's President Claudine Gay denounced the acts of terrorism committed by Hamas in Israel.

Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer quits Harvard board, blasts university's president over Hamas student letterOfer’s resignation is in protest of Harvard President Claudine Gay’s response to the student letter blaming Israel for massacre committed by Hamas.

Billionaire Bill Ackman Calls on Harvard to Release Names of Students Supporting Terrorism Against IsraelSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

CEOs: Blacklist Harvard Students Who Signed Anti-Israel LetterBillionaire hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman and a growing number of other business leaders are demanding Harvard University release the names of the students who signed a letter blaming Israel for the deadly attacks by Hamas, CNN reports.

Harvard student groups withdraw signatures from controversial statement blaming Israel for Hamas attackSeveral Harvard student groups withdrew their signatures from a controversial statement blaming Israel for the Hamas terror attack, after facing backlash.

‘Doxxing Truck’ Circles Harvard After Students Sign Letter Blaming Israel for Hamas AttacksSeveral student organizations yanked their support from the letter, which said Israel was “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ attacks, amid swelling backlash.