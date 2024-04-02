Harvard Law School Student Council Passes Anti-Israel Resolution

The student council of Harvard Law School passed an anti-Israel resolution on Friday — after changing the voting rules to do so. The resolution calls on Harvard University to divest from the Jewish state and anything connected with it. As the Daily Wirelast week, the Harvard Law School Government amended its bylaws to allow for a secret ballot by its elected representatives for the first time in the history of the institution.that the resolution passed 12-4, with three abstentions.

It resulted in two members of the council resigning in protest, condemning the change in voting rules and noting that the council rushed the vote before current members’ terms were about to expire.Harvard Law students are celebrating the passage of a divestment resolution made by the student government. The vote was an anonymous one which is unprecedented in Harvard’s histor

