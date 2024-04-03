Harvard Law Professor Accuses Fulton County DA of Committing Crimes

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is who should be on trial for committing the "worst crimes that I've seen prosecutors commit," Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor emeritus, claimed on Newsmax, Tuesday. "She ought to be on trial for perjury, conspiracy to commit perjury, witness tampering," Dershowitz said on "Newsline." "The evidence is overwhelming that she committed perjury, including technical scientific evidence and several witnesses.

" President Donald Trump and eight co-defendants in Willis' case filed a motion over the weekend for the state court of appeals to review a judge's decision allowing her to stay on the case. Last month, Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could stay on the case only if Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor she appointed and with whom she had an affair, left the case. Wade resigned shortly after the ruling, but Dershowitz on Tuesday said the evidence is "overwhelming" that she had gotten paid

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fulton County, Georgia, DA Fani Willis hasn’t been disbarredFani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia who is the main prosecutor in an election interference case

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims she's only DA with 'courage' to prosecute TrumpFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spoke about the recent legal proceedings related to Trump Georgia case during an Easter event on Saturday in College Park.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Fulton County DA Fani Willis says ‘the train is coming’ for Trump and his co-defendantsFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Saturday that “the train is coming,” referring to her team’s preparation for the case against former President Donald Trump and his 14 co-defendants and whether she was slowed down by attempts to remove her from the case.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Trump and Codefendants Allowed to Appeal Disqualification of Fulton County District AttorneyFormer President Donald Trump and eight codefendants have been granted permission to appeal the order that denied the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the Trump case, according to Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee Allow Trump, Other Defendants To Appeal Fani Willis Removal RulingLast week, Fulton County DA Fani Willis was allowed to remain on the election interference case—if the special prosecutor she dated removed himself.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Fulton County DA Seeks Appeal in Georgia Election Interference CaseFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is appealing a judge's ruling not to disqualify her from prosecuting the defendants in the Georgia election interference case. Attorneys for Trump, Giuliani, Meadows, and others argue that Willis' romantic relationship with one of the defendants creates an appearance of impropriety.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »