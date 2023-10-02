Hart Bridge closed due to ‘maritime incident,’ Jacksonville police say

Drivers are asked to use the Main Street or Mathews bridges as alternate routes in and out of downtown, JSO said.Action News Jax’s Robert Grant is working to find out the details of the maritime incident. He will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.Road blocked due to police incident on US-1-ALT Hart Bridge Expy both ways between Duval St and Art Museum Dr.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant is working to find out the details of the maritime incident. He will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.Road blocked due to police incident on US-1-ALT Hart Bridge Expy both ways between Duval St and Art Museum Dr.Trump denounces case as a 'scam' as he arrives for a New York trial over his business practices

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Hart Bridge closed due to ‘maritime incident,’ Jacksonville police sayThe Hart Bridge is closed in both directions due to a “maritime incident,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic Alert: Hart Bridge closed due to 'maritime incident'The Hart Bride was closed Monday morning due to a maritime incident, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Traffic Alert: The Hart Bridge will be closed in both directions until further noticePlease avoid this area if possible.

Germany's Government and Elon Musk Spar on X over Maritime Rescue ShipsGermany's government rebuked X owner Elon Musk after he criticized the recent work of migrant rescue ships that German humanitarian groups operate in the Mediterranean Sea.Musk late Friday shared a video that showed migrants and aid workers on a boat. The rightwing account...

JSO believes 9-year-old boy was shot accidentally by his 6-year-old brotherJacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving two juveniles early morning.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Live Updates: Season’s 1st International Game in LondonCheck here for live updates of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London!

Drivers are asked to use the Main Street or Mathews bridges as alternate routes in and out of downtown, JSO said.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant is working to find out the details of the maritime incident. He will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.Road blocked due to police incident on US-1-ALT Hart Bridge Expy both ways between Duval St and Art Museum Dr.Trump denounces case as a 'scam' as he arrives for a New York trial over his business practices

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!