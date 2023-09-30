Harry Potter’s Weasley Family Tree Explained

Red hair? A brave and loyal disposition? You must be a Weasley! Ron Weasley The most prominent, and probably the most important Weasley in the series, was their youngest son, Ron (Rupert Grint).

The youngest Weasley boy became Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) first and best friend through a simple gesture of kindness, as the bespectacled boy was thrust into the world of magic with little warning. Ron was by Harry’s side from day one, playing a pivotal role in every one of his adventures throughout the eight films. From navigating the puzzles of the Sorcerer’s Stone to founding Dumbeldore’s Army; from playing Keeper on the Quidditch team to helping hunt Horcruxes across the UK, Ron was integral to Harry’s greatest achievements. The two were such close friends that, in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, it was Ron who was chosen as Harry’s most personal connection to be a hostage in the second challenge. However, it wasn’t just his friendship with Harry that made him important, as his tactical mind, intimate understanding of Wizarding traditions, and fierce underdog personality made him a compelling character all on his own.

