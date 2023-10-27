Harry Potter Franchise Director Recalls Biggest Challenge Of Deathly Hallows' 2-Part Split

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After having sparked a trend a popular trend in YA adaptations, director David Yates reflects on the biggest challenge of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' two-part split. The seventh and final novel in J.K. Rowling's iconic fantasy novel franchise made its way to the screen in 2010 and 2011, with Yates and the creative team behind prior adaptations electing to split the book into multiple installments.
During a recent interview with Collider for the Netflix thriller Pain Hustlers, David Yates reflected on his time in the Wizarding World franchise. When asked about the challenges in putting his movies together, having helmed seven to this date, the director specifically looked to the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows movies, recalling the challenge of crafting a satisfying two-part split for Rowling's final novel.
Oh, that's a good question. Probably Deathly Hallows: Part One, which is one of the Potter films. The great challenge of that film was it didn't actually have a third act. It kind of ran out of steam halfway through, and Mark and I would often sit there kind of figuring it out and saying, "This movie doesn't have a third act. How are we gonna…? Hang on, this is crazy. It doesn't have a third act.
Those two movies, Part One and Part Two, the idea was the first one was a road movie that was very sort of, like, take the kids out of the school, put them in jeopardy outside of that safe place, and see how they grow up, and their relationship is tested. But then you go straight into the climax and the fireworks to the final one. So, we noodled Part One to bits to try and feel that the end of the movie had an escalation when, in fact, it's Jazz Hands.
Why Deathly Hallows Remains The Best Two-Part Movie Split Following its successful release, many studios would follow WB's playbook by splitting up the final installments in their YA franchises into two parts. At the same time, Summit Entertainment was finding similar commercial success in their decision to divvy up The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn into two movies, with the pair grossing a combined $1.561 billion in spite of their poor reviews.