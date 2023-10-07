The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The go-ahead score came after Lamar quarterback Robert Coleman connected with Andre Dennis for a 45-yard gain. Dennis fumbled but the ball was recovered in the end zone by Fuselier to put Lamar (3-3, 2-0 Southland Conference) up 20-13.

Northwestern State RB Chance Newman ran for a 1-yard TD to knot the score at 7-all in the second quarter, but Harris returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. The point-after kick was blocked and the Cardinals led 13-7 at halftime. headtopics.com

Coleman completed 9 of 21 passes for 143 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Lamar. Khalan Griffin carried 18 times for 93 yards and a first-quarter touchdown.

