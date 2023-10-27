Harris County Sergeant indicted in death of Roderick Brooks out on $10K bond

– A Sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office turned himself in after his indictment for the fatal shooting of Roderick Brooks.A Harris County Sheriff's Sergeant appeared in court Friday charged with murder. A grand jury indicted Sgt. Garrett Hardin for the fatal shooting of Roderick Brooks.

Hardin’s attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial and as of now the trial date is set for next month on Nov. 27. Hardin’s appearance in front of a judge comes a day after a grand jury indicted him for the death of 47-year-old Roderick Brooks.“The facts are not going to change. Even based on their probable cause, the fact they indicted him is a joke. He is being tased with his taser. If you look carefully at that video, watch it carefully and watch it closely. You will see the suspect is starting to turn and grab the taser,” said attorney Justin Keiter.

Hardin’s body camera footage before the shooting showed him chasing Brooks after authorities said Brooks was shoplifting. Investigators said while the two of them were on the ground, Brooks got ahold of the Sergeant’s taser, leading Hardin to shoot him.“The video is going to be the centerpiece in all of this,” said an attorney for Brooks’ family Sadiyah Evangelista-Karriem. headtopics.com

“A taser can be a deadly weapon. The law allows you to defend yourself against a deadly weapon. So at the moment in time the suspect grabbed his taser, whether or not he even got tased, he’s allowed to use deadly force to defend himself,” said one of Hardin’s attorneys Lisa Andrews.

The Brooks family attorneys were hoping for a high bond. They said the $10,000 bond is “deeply troubling”.“In a system where countless individuals, especially those of color, face exorbitantly high bonds for lesser offenses, it’s deeply troubling that Deputy Garrett Hardin, with clear evidence against him and a tainted service record, is granted a mere $10,000 bond for the murder of Roderick Brooks. headtopics.com

Read more:

KPRC2 »

Harris County deputy indicted on murder charge over fatal shooting of Roderick BrooksHarris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Garret Hardin has been indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Roderick Brooks. Read more ⮕

Roderick Brooks: Harris County deputy faces charges in fatal shootingA Harris County Grand Jury indicted Deputy Garrett Hardin in the shooting death of Roderick Brooks on July 8, 2022, in north Harris County. Read more ⮕

Roderick Brooks shooting: Harris County SO Sgt. Garrett Hardin gets $10K bond for murder chargeHarris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Garrett Hardin, charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Roderick Brooks, was given a $10,000 bond on Friday. Read more ⮕

Former deputy alleges Alameda County Sheriff's Office covered up molestation allegation against sergeantA former guard at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin is alleging that internal affairs for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office refused to investigate when he reported a colleague for sexually abusing two minors, according to a new lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office. Read more ⮕

Houston's Trae Tha Truth donates bluetooth speakers to Harris County jailHouston rapper and icon Trae Tha Truth decided to give back to those incarcerated in Harris County by making a donating speakers to help spread some joy. Read more ⮕

Record number of early voters reported for November election during first week in Harris CountyHarris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said that more than 54,400 in-person ballots have been cast during the first week of early voting for the November 7 Joint General & Special Elections, Read more ⮕