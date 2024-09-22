Harris Accepts CNN Debate Invitation, Trump Remains Silent

Kamala Harris has accepted CNN 's invitation to a debate on Oct. 23, according to the chair of the vice president's campaign for president.

But a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump's campaign reiterated Trump's statement earlier this month that there would be"no third debate."said on Saturday that she would be open to debating former President Donald Trump for a second time in October, ahead of the November U.S. presidential election.that Harris has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on Oct. 23. That would be less than two weeks before the election.

"I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me," Harris wrote in anhosted by ABC News earlier this month, O'Malley Dillon said Harris was ready for round two against him. But as Harris was raising millions of dollars following the campaign, Trump declined to face her again.On Saturday, a Trump campaign spokesperson referred CNBC back to Trump's Truth Social post about there being no third debate.

The first 2024 debate for Trump was against the current president, Joe Biden. CNN ran the event in June. But Biden"Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," O'Malley Dillon wrote in her statement."It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN's moderators, rules and ratings."Philadelphia

Kamala Harris Donald Trump Debate Election CNN

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McDonald’s didn’t dispute Harris’ job at the fast food chainVice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign opponent, former President Donald Trump, has asserted that Harris fabricated

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Election 2024 live updates: Harris-Walz CNN interview airs; Harris praises Biden, bashes Trump presidencyJD Vance received boos during his remarks at a firefighters convention in Boston after claiming he and former President Trump are the 'most pro-worker Republican ticket in history.' NBC News' Garrett Haake has details on the speech and his election opponent, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's address to the same organization.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris Go Head-To-HeadAll eyes will be on TV screens nationwide as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take center stage at a much-anticipated debate Tuesday night. This election cycle's second presidential debate, and the first following President Joe Biden’s departure from the top of the Democratic ticket, will be...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

President Biden, VP Harris, former President Trump all visiting Flight 93 National Memorial todayUnited Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field when forty passengers and crew members fought back against hijackers on September 11, 2001.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Harris vs. Trump: New presidential poll shows Harris blowing away Trump with key white groupNPR survey comes out just before Tuesday night's crucial debate

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Trump-Harris debate live updates: Harris hits on crowd size, Trump says 'I'm talking'Harris and Trump are sparring in the high-stakes showdown.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »