Harris Accepts CNN Debate Invitation, Challenges Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted CNN 's invitation for a possible second debate and has challenged former President Donald Trump to join her.Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement Saturday that the Democratic nominee is 'ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump ' and accepted the network's invitation to a debate on Oct. 23.

'The problem with another debate is that it's just too late, voting has already started,' Trump said, adding: 'Now she wants to do a debate right before the election with CNN because she's losing badly.' The Harris campaign was quick to call for a second debate between the two nominees shortly after their Sept. 10 meeting on ABC wrapped. Trump has said he won't do another one after participating in a CNN debate against President Biden in June.

