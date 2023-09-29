Harriette Cole: I’ll never be OK with my former colleague dating my daughter

He has known her since she was a child, and I find the situation uncomfortable. This colleague has known my daughter since she was a young child, so I feel extremely uncomfortable about this situation — and a little angry.
My daughter is in her late 20s now, so the decision is ultimately up to her, but even if they were to hit it off, I know I’d never be OK with it. He is quite a bit older than she is, and it just rubs me the wrong way.— Stay Away: Step back a moment and think about your colleague. What redeeming qualities does this man have as a person? What do you know about his relationship history? Has he ever done anything untoward regarding your daughter? Did he come to you first to express interest in her before asking her out? Assess as much as you can about him and his character.
It is understandably unnerving for this to be happening, but you are not in control of this. If this man seems to be an honorable person, stand back and see how things unfold. You can tell him of your reservations and warn him not to hurt your daughter.: I have been a board member of my church for a long time, and it’s a big part of my life.
I am in a relatively new relationship with someone who is not interested in discussing church or religion and refuses to attend church-related events. This makes it hard for me to balance my personal life and my involvement in the church.
I want to respect my partner’s beliefs, and I am worried that trying to convince them to come to events with me will ultimately push them away. At the same time, it’s important to me that they at least try to come to an event with me every once in a while. What should I do?DEAR TRYING TO COMPROMISE
: I understand why you want to make space for this person, but it doesn’t sound like they are reciprocating.
If your church life is that important to you, how are you going to make this work? While you may be able to live with them not being an active part of your church life, it seems unreasonable for them to be completely uninvolved.
Yes, there are couples of different faiths or who have other significant differences who make it work, but is that what you want? Step back and look at the big picture of your life. What do you want? How do you envision your partner fitting into your life and you into theirs? What compromises are you willing to make to be in a relationship with someone?
Answer those questions carefully and honestly. If you think you can do it, continue on. If not, let them know how you feel. Perhaps setting your boundaries will help them to decide how flexible they are willing to be.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.