Harper's Hits Lead Phillies to Victory over Nationals

Bryce Harper doubles twice and singles in a run to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-0. Aaron Nola pitches 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Kyle Schwarber contributes a two-run single.

Harper, a former Nationals player, receives boos from the crowd.

