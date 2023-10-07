Harper logra jonrón; Filis neutralizan bateo de Bravos y ganan 1er juego de serie divisional

En una revancha entre rivales del Este, los Bravos, que ganaron el título de esa división y consiguieron 104 triunfos en la campaña regular, se encuentran exactamente en la misma posición que encararon el año anterior: en desventaja respecto de los Filis después del primer juego en el Truist Park.

Harper estiró la diferencia por medio de un garrotazo por encima del muro del jardín derecho en el sexto ante Spencer Strider, el único ganador de 20 compromisos en las mayores.

Bravos, los mejores de la campaña regular, buscan revancha ante FilisLos Bravos de Atlanta abandonaron el terreno cabizbajos hace un año.

Wright se perderá casi todo el 2024; Bravos confirman que se someterá a una cirugíaKyle Wright se perdió casi toda la temporada por un problema en el hombro.

Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDSBryce Harper homered, Ranger Suárez and the Philadelphia bullpen stifled baseball’s most prolific offense, and the Phillies blanked the 104-win Atlanta Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The East champion Braves find themselves in exactly the same position as a year ago: trailing the Phillies after the opener in Atlanta. Wild-card series hero Bryson Stott broke a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single in the fourth. Harper padded the lead with a drive over the right-field wall in t

