Well, well, well, it looks like DC is still pinching pennies on that precious colored ink, as seen in the latest visual escapade, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #5.

Get ready, folks, because this issue is dropping into comic shops on Tuesday, November 21st, faster than Harley can say 'Puddin'!' But, before you wager your hard-earned cash on this monochromatic masterpiece, let's peek under the hood and see what's revving this engine: Written by Bilquis Evely, Matheus Lopes, Justin Halpern, and Speremint. When the women of a medieval village reach their breaking point about their men's abusive ways, they make a terrifying choice…to enter the woods and conjure the spirit of the Harlequin! Harley Quinn animated series executive producer Justin Halpern and rising star Kath Lobo let Harley loose on a prison transport plane, intent on punishing the villain who let out a stinky far





🏆 16. bleedingcool » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harley Quinn #33 Preview: Harley's Hopping Mad HalloweenAnother week, another comic book preview to enhance our already vibrant lives. This time we've got the illustrious 'Harley Quinn 33', hitting the stands on this glorious Tuesday, October 24th. TINI HOWARD & SWEENEY BOO'S ACCLAIMED RUN CONTINUES, PLUS A SPECIAL HALLOWEEN STORY! Big ears, even bigger feet, big cartoon peepers.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Lady Gaga wears Harley Quinn-inspired outfit to perform with Rolling Stones ahead of Joker sequelLady Gaga wore a Harley Quinn and Mick Jagger-inspired red-and-black sequined bodysuit to perform with Rolling Stones ahead of 'Joker' sequel.

Source: EW - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Harley Quinn Becomes DC's Conan the Barbarian in Movie-Ready Official ArtHarley Quinn becomes DC's Conan the Barbarian in official cover art, catapulting the Gotham Siren into an epic new dimension of chaos and mayhem.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Harley Quinn Transforms into DC's Creepiest Villain in Official Cover ArtSweeney Boo's upcoming cover for Harley Quinn 36 gives Harley a disturbing makeover by turning her into the classic DC antagonist O.M.A.C.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, & Catwoman Form The DCEU's Lost Superhero Team In Dream CosplayRiverdale stars continue a tradition and bring to life a lost DCEU team in a stunning cosplay featuring Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Swap Costumes For Halloween In Official DC ArtIn a wickedly playful twist, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy trade their iconic costumes for a Halloween rendezvous in an official DC art unveiling.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »